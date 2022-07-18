CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Any storms that are firing up this evening will collapse by sunset.

It stays warm and muggy tonight, with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday, wash, rinse, and repeat. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s with a sticky feel.

A few storms are possible, bubbling on the heat and humidity. Any storm will be capable of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. While most stay dry, if your thunder roars, run indoors!

⛈️WATCHING STORMS: Storms firing up in TN are moving in western NC. Hot & humid air could fuel a few storms with higher wind gusts. With weak wind energy upstairs in the atmosphere, threat remains isolated.



Watch not expected. @QCNWeather @NWSSPC https://t.co/piERegGb6O pic.twitter.com/OrFGx8Le6n — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) July 18, 2022

A front stays parked to our NW through Wednesday, keeping us in the hot and humid zone fueling continued storm chances. Expect a typical summertime pattern, with a few pop-up storms possible late in the afternoon/ evening daily once the atmosphere cooks up.

Highs remain in the lower 90s.

That front tries to make a pass by Thursday, coverage in storms may increase a bit. Expect the same timing and threats.

By the weekend, a high pressure dome of heat and humidity starts to slide in. That will start to kill storm chances, but crank the heat even more. Expect highs back in the middle and upper 90s, turning the heat more extreme.















Monday night: Partly cloudy, quiet & muggy. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot. A few storms are possible. High: 91.