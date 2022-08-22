CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A weak cold front moving into the Carolinas helped develop a few heavy showers and storms around the region Monday afternoon and evening.

Although the front won’t completely clear the area as it moves south, it will advance far enough away to allow some drier weather to move in briefly.

TUESDAY: As a cold front settles south, many of us get a break from the humidity! Dew points are still in the muggy zone south & east. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/6XjS7rcT7K — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 22, 2022

On Tuesday, expect a drier day, with storm-free conditions and lower humidity.

The exception will be south and east of Charlotte, where the front will stall nearby.

From Union County to Richmond County, south into Chesterfield County, expect the muggy weather to continue.

Any break from storm chances won’t last long. We’re back into the summer(ish) pattern of daily storm chances late week and weekend.

Tonight: Shower, thunderstorm early. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 68.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 87.