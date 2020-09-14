Monday cold front ushers in wave of fall-like weather through the week

Another mild and muggy morning is in store for our area Monday under generally clear skies before a cold front swings through the area later in the day, bringing us one more round of wet weather.

Expect showers and storms to move in during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Behind the front, fall-like weather is expected to move in for the rest of the week.

Look for beautiful weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected to stay out to sea during their entire lifespan.

Tropical Storm Sally is heading towards the Gulf coast over the next 24 hours and should make landfall in Louisiana around midday. It could bring some rain to the Carolinas at the end of the week.

Monday: Partly sunny, 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 78 Lo: 60

