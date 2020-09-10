Moist, muggy weather here to stay through weekend; fall-like temps creep back into forecast

Thursday will be similar to yesterday as a moist, easterly flow off the Atlantic will continue to bring muggy and rainy weather into the area.

Watch out for scattered showers and storms through Sunday. Highs will consistently top out in the 80s with mostly cloudy skies during this pattern.

On Monday a cold front will swing in and bring some AWESOME weather with it. On Tuesday and Wednesday expect sunny skies with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s!

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected to stay out to sea during their entire lifespan.

Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 84 Lo: 71

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% showers. Hi: 85 Lo: 72

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: