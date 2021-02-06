Mix of sun and clouds with temps in low 50s Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A quiet, but cloudy Saturday is in store. Expect increasing clouds today with highs in the lower 50’s.

Showers arrive from the south this evening as a coastal low develops along a stalled front to the south. An additional storm back to the west will squeeze in some colder air into the area, so that rain will change to a mix and snow by tonight.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect in the mountains and foothills from 6 PM this evening to 12 PM tomorrow. There, 2-4”+ of snow and sleet is possible. Totals may approach 6” in the highest elevations.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in the northern Piedmont from 6 PM this evening to 12 PM tomorrow. There, 1-2” of snow and sleet is possible.

This cold changeover will happen sometime late this evening/ overnight. Expect snow mostly along/ north of I-40, with rain likely in Charlotte. A few wet flakes may mix in the Queen City, but no accumulation is expected.

This storm is fast-moving, only a few rain/snow showers will be left by morning, all-clear by midday. We’ll be left with some clouds in the afternoon with highs working towards 50 degrees. Dry for any outdoor Super Bowl plans!

We’ll stay dry and cool on Monday, likely our nicest day of the week. An unsettled pattern takes shape starting on Tuesday with some showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cold front could bring more widespread rain by Thursday and Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: 53.

Tonight: ***NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT*** Rain to mix/ snow, slick roads north by morning. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow exits early. Partly cloudy. High: 50.