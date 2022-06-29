CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Mostly cloudy skies will hang around overnight along with a lingering shower. It will also be a mild and muggy overnight with lows holding in the upper 60s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A shower or storm could pop up in spots as a stalled front remains nearby, but chances are low and much of the time will be dry.

Rain chances increase for Friday through Monday as scattered showers and storms roll through at times. It will not be a washout on any of these days with only 0.5” to 1.5” possible over the next 5 days.

Otherwise, look for plenty of cloudy through the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.





We are also watching the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two could become a tropical storm in the next day or two. Two other possible systems could become tropical in the next 5 days.

Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days!

Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Lingering shower. Low: 68

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Hi: 88

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 70