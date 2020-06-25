Mild temperatures, cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thursday will start with mild temperatures and light morning rain showers.

There will be a lull in the rain during the midday hours before more showers and storms fire up this afternoon and evening.

High pressure will build over the region Friday and Saturday which will lead to sunny skies and hot weather. By Sunday humidity returns and so do afternoon storm chances.

RELATED: SAHARAN DUST DRIFTING TOWARD UNITED STATES

A plume of Saharan dust will move into the Carolinas this weekend.

As a result, hazy skies and lower air quality can be expected from Friday into early next week. A hot and stormy pattern will stick around through early next week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Today: 30% showers. Hi: 85 Lo: 67

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 68

Saturday: Sunny. Hi: 91 Lo: 70