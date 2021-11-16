Mid-week warm-up but cooler temps return for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — What a warm-up! After what was the coldest morning of the season so far at Charlotte (31 degrees), temps soared into the mid and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll get even warmer through Thursday!

Morning temps won’t be quite as cold, either. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s at daybreak Wednesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid-70s under lots of sunshine. Highs will come close to the record Thursday (78 degrees)!





Then… a cold front moves in. Unfortunately, there won’t be much rain for us from the front. The mountains will likely see a little more coverage of showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with possibly a few snowflakes mixed in. Around the Charlotte area, a few sprinkles or light showers are about all we get.

We do get the cooler temperatures again for the weekend. Highs are back in the 50s on Friday, with lows near freezing again by Saturday morning. The weekend does look dry, though. We may get a better chance of rain next Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45.

Mostly clear. Low 45. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 74.