Memorial Day weekend features a dropoff from weeklong 90-degree temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rain is possible on Saturday as a slow-moving cold front moves through the region but the holiday–and race–weekend won’t be a total washout!

The best chance of showers and storms is Saturday, and it will again be hit-or-miss type activity.

While some light rain may linger Sunday, the afternoon is looking drier.

For Memorial Day, it’s back to sunshine! Cooler temps are another part of the story. As the front moves east, highs only top out in the mid-80s Saturday. Temps will struggle to break out of the 60s Sunday! Monday’s high is close to 80. Have a great weekend, and be safe!

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers, storms possible. High 84.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, slight chance shower early. 57/71.

Memorial Day: Sunny. 53/80.