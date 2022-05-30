(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s another one of those weeks when it’s all about the heat! High pressure will be in main control of our weather throughout most of the week.

That keeps us in a warm and humid southwest flow, giving us top temps in the low and mid-90s. There won’t be any good chance of rain, either. The best chance will be over the higher terrain in the mountains.

A cold front will approach Thursday and move through the region on Friday. This will give us a slightly better chance of rain, but it won’t be guaranteed everywhere.

The front does knock back the heat a little, though, with highs back in the 80s for the weekend.









Tonight: A few clouds. Low 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 92.