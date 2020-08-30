Marginal risk for rain on Monday

Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the lower 70s. Some shower and thunderstorm activity will start to move in overnight as a weak front lifts into the region.

Better chances for showers and storms will be around on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday, so stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any storm that pops up on Monday. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead on Tuesday with just a slight chance for a shower or storm. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The tropics are becoming active once again, stay tuned for the latest updates.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 86

Tuesday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms

