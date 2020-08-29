Lingering storm residual from Laura tapers off

Any lingering showers and storms will gradually taper off this afternoon as the remnants of Laura continue to move eastward. Skies will start to clear out this afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 80s.

Drier weather will be around on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but most of the day we will see mainly sunny skies.

Another storm system slides in for Monday bringing a better chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Lingering shower; Clearing skies. Hi: 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice. Lo:71

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 90

