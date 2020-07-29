Lingering storms continue Wednesday night

A few lingering showers or thunderstorms will be possible this evening before quickly dying out for the rest of the overnight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows holding in the lower and middle 70s.

The hot streak continues with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday under partly sunny skies. The humid conditions will bring our heat index values on Thursday into the middle and upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Showers and storms could pop up again on Thursday afternoon, so watch for heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning at times.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Isaias could increase to a Tropical Storm later tonight. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Tonight: Shower/storm early. Partly cloudy. Lo: 74

Thursday: Partly sunny; 60% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Friday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo:73

