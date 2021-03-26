Lingering storms clear out Friday afternoon; next strong front arrives Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and storms lingering to the southeast around lunchtime are working on clearing south by this afternoon.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and warm 80s across the Piedmont today! High of 82 degrees in Charlotte would be just 4 degrees shy of the record, 86 (1929)! It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A warm front lifts north tomorrow, a few showers/ rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday. Expect some clouds and warm highs in the upper 70’s.

Another strong cold front passes on Sunday. If the front continues to slow down and passes in the afternoon, we could have ample fuels for some strong to severe storms.

A Slight Risk, level 2 of 5, has been posted for the threat of damaging winds, large hail, and maybe a brief tornado. Stay tuned as we fine-tune this forecast.

Behind that front we’ll find a much cooler, drier Canadian air mass sliding south. Expect sunshine and less humid 60s across the area on Monday and Tuesday.

Another front approaches by Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: A few showers/ storms. High: 76.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* SUNDAY: Strong to severe storms possible

Have a great weekend!