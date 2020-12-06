Cold, frost make way for sunny skies on Sunday

After a cold, frost start this morning, expect a nice December day this afternoon.

High pressure remains in control keeping us mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low to middle 50’s.

Clouds increase tonight as a front quickly approaches. A few light rain showers will be possible tonight with lows in the upper 30’s, lower 40’s.

By Monday, the front quickly passes as two upper-level storms phase and rush northeast. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and light rain chances through the afternoon. Temperatures try to bust past 50 degrees despite the cloud cover.

In the mountains, northwest winds behind the front and cold air create upslope flow and snow chance. Light snow showers are expected in the afternoon/ evening on Monday. Snow totals of 1” or less are expected.

Cold air settles in as clouds clear Tuesday morning. Lows drop near and below freezing. We stay chilly on Tuesday with highs struggling in the 40’s despite sunshine.

High pressure keeps control of our weather through Friday, bringing sunshine and a slow warming trend. Highs rebound back into the lower 60’s by Friday. Our next rain chance returns on Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 54.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Low: 41.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers. High: 50. Mountain snow expected, <1”.

LATEST HEADLINES