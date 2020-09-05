Labor Day holiday weekend weather looking pleasant

It is going to be a nice string of weather for this Labor Day holiday weekend as we usher in the unofficial end of summer.

The eyes will not be on the radar as much monitoring the Charlotte metro with very litle chances for a storm.

To plan out your Saturday we don’t have any mention of rain, no showers or storms, and a welcome drop in humidity levels, which has been so present in the forecast. The hot temps we’ve been seeing in recent days falls as well.

Fall is still a bit away and temperatures are expected to rise back up again until then.

Dewpoints will be in the 50s, which will make conditions very pleasant.

A large air mass in the mountains has temperatures in that region down to in the 50s.

The highs are expected to stay below 90 for the next seven days.

