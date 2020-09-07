Labor Day Forecast: One more day of beauty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The great weather will continue for one more day… then reality sets back in!

Skies will be sunny, humidity levels will be low and temperatures will be comfortable this Labor Day. Enjoy it!

The pleasant pattern breaks down tomorrow as cloud coverage returns along with a slim chance for rain.

On Wednesday the uncomfortable humidity is back as are high chances for showers and storms. For the rest of the week, there will be a daily chance for afternoon and evening storms with high temperatures consistently in the 80s.

Tropical Depression Seventeen formed in the Atlantic and will likely become Tropical Storm Paulette later today. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 86 Lo: 63

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 87 Lo: 70

