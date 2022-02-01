It’s nice now, but could ANOTHER round of snow/ice mix be in the weekend forecast?

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a nice start to February! High pressure kept us dry & sunny with seasonal highs in the mid 50s. Temps will drop back into the cold 20s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

As a cold front gets closer to the Carolinas Wednesday, more clouds will move in throughout the day. Most of us will still be dry; the best chance of showers will be in the mountains by evening.









Overnight into Thursday is when you’ll want to grab your umbrella before heading out. Showers will continue to spread into the region, off and on through Friday. Forecast rainfall totals are expected range from a quarter of an inch (east toward Rockingham) to 1-2 inches from the Charlotte area north into the mountains.

Saturday will be drier, but it may not last long. An area of low pressure may move up from the Gulf Coast Saturday night and Sunday. As temperatures get colder, this could mean another round of snow or an icy mix for the region. Still too early for details, but keep it in the back of your mind for Sunday!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 30.

Mostly clear. Low 30. Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 57.