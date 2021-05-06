Isolated showers expected Friday, clear Mother’s Day weekend ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High pressure gave us a beautiful Thursday afternoon of sunshine, lower humidity and pleasant temps. Cooler than the past few days, and the cool trend will continue for a couple more days.

Another cold front will move through the region Friday. As it approaches tonight, a few isolated showers, even a thunderstorm, can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain will taper off after Friday morning, paving the way for a nice, sunny afternoon.

Highs will only top out near 70, and the wind will pick up, gusting to 30-35 mph. Higher gusts are possible in the mountains. Because of the wind and dry conditions, there’s an increased fire danger across the area. You’re encouraged to avoid outdoor burning Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking nice and dry if you’re taking Mom out! Temps will be chilly in the mornings with mid to upper 40s. We’ll stay in the low and mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s highs are back up close to 80.







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/thunder possible. Low 50.

Friday: Shower possible early, then mostly sunny. Windy. High 70.