Isolated showers and storms possible through midnight

Although the threat for heavy, flooding rain and severe storms has gone away, there could still be a few isolated showers or storms popping up through midnight.

Going into Friday morning, most of the region will be dry and cool. However, showers may hang on a little longer in the mountains, even with a little snow mixing in!

Yes, here we are heading in May and talking about snow. Don’t get too excited, no accumulation is expected.

Friday will stay on the cooler side and breezy. Sunshine returns, though, and it will stick around all weekend. Saturday, we start to get warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday–warmer yet, with highs in the mid-80s.

Next week may feature a bit of a summer-like pattern, with shower and storm chances returning, mainly for the typical afternoon and evening hours.

High temps remain in the 70s & 80s through mid-week. Tonight: Showers/storms end. Mostly cloudy. Low 49.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 68. Have a nice weekend!

– Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane