Increasing clouds with overnight cold front approaching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Increasing clouds overnight as a cold front approaches the Carolinas.

A few showers will push through the area late tonight and early on Thursday. The precipitation will be hit-or-miss and on the light side with many locations staying dry.

The mountains may see some flakes on Thursday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, look for plenty of clouds on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.

We will end the week with partly sunny skies and comfortable temps in the upper 50s. Beautiful weather is expected to stick around this weekend. Highs will be slightly cooler in the lower 50s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Better rain chances move in for the start of the workweek.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, shower late. Lo: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 20% showers. Hi: 57

Friday: Partly sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 38