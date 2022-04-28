(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy clouds and comfortably cool conditions will be the big story overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Increasing clouds on Friday as the first storm approaches from the west. We could see a few showers developing in parts of the area late in the day and at night on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be a gray day with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible as the warm from lifts north through the region. This will hold our temps in the low to mid 70 degrees to start the weekend. By Sunday, the cold front will be sliding in from west causing another round of showers and storms.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

With temps in the upper 70s on Sunday, we will need to watch for a potential severe threat. As of now the threat looks to be low with the storm weakening as it pushes east. Stay tuned for more updates!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lo: 50

Partly cloudy and cool. Lo: 50 Friday: Increasing clouds, Shower late. Hi: 75

Increasing clouds, Shower late. Hi: 75 Saturday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 55