Hurricane Marco headed for Gulf Coast

We are watching Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura that are making their way to the Gulf Coast.

Marco is expected to make landfall late Monday near New Orleans as a Cat 1 hurricane.

Laura will follow in behind making landfall as a Cat. 2 hurricane Wednesday night along the border of Texas and Louisiana. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Clouds and a few breaks of sunshine will be the main story Monday in the Charlotte metro with highs in the middle and upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm could once again be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but most of the day will be dry.

The summer-time pattern continues this week with a late-day shower or thunderstorm possible each day. However, the chances for rain remain low for most of the week and much of the time will be dry. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Plenty of clouds. Lo: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 88

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 90

