Humidity, warmer temperatures, and rain are headed our way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fall began on a chilly note Tuesday morning. We tied the record low at Charlotte of 43 degrees — the coldest it’s been on this day since 1918!

In the next few days, we’ll flip the switch from cool, dry, and sunny weather to cloudy, rainy, humid, and slightly warmer weather.

As tropical moisture from the remnants of Beta moves toward the Carolinas, clouds will increase during the day Wednesday, and by Thursday afternoon, we’ll start to see some rain moving in.

Expect rainy weather on Friday with the chance of storms as well. Moisture lingers into the weekend, keeping us on the cloudy side with a few showers and storms around.

After a front moves through Monday, next Tuesday and Wednesday look drier.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun. High 78.