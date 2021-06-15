Humidity stays on the low side, temps remain in the 80s the next several days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Slightly cooler and drier high pressure is building into our area, resulting in a nice little stretch of weather the rest of this week!

Humidity will stay on the low side, and high temps will end up a bit below the average of 87 degrees.

Early morning temps will feel cooler, too! Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday morning.





The heat returns starting Friday, with highs in the low and mid-90s heading into the weekend. The humidity will return over the weekend as well, as high pressure moves away and tropical moisture returns.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85.