Balmy Saturday in March for Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are starting out warm and muggy this morning! It will stay that way through much of the afternoon.

Right now we have a front squeezing into the area. It’s going to stall and teeter the Piedmont all weekend. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers today. Since we’re starting out so warm, clouds will hold these temperatures steady today with highs in the middle 60’s.

It stays mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, our front will continue to slice the area. This will leave the Piedmont with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two. Temperatures hold in the low to middle 60’s.

By Monday, a stronger, faster cold front approaches the area. We’ll hang on to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s. Showers arrive late Monday with widespread rain around early on Tuesday. This front looks fast, we could have rain clearing out by Tuesday afternoon.

Another front quickly approaches right behind that one on Wednesday. This front will come with warmer air, highs approach the upper 60’s on Wednesday with showers arriving late.

The front comes through on Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 70’s. This front could back some fuel for thunderstorms, stay tuned for updates on that!

Cool, high pressure arrives for Friday. Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the upper 50’s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 63.