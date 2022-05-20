(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday ended up being the hottest of the year so far with an official high of 94 degrees, not quite making the record of 95.







Either way, hot stuff for May! If you’re not a fan of the heat, it’s going to gradually get better for you over the next several days.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

While the weekend will still generally be on the hot side (with more humidity, too), record highs will be safe. Still, highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

At the same time, as moisture increases ahead of a cold front, showers and storms return to the forecast for the weekend. Stay weather aware for developing storms in the afternoon and evening if you’ll be out and about. When thunder roars, time to go indoors!

That’s just the start of an unsettled pattern through next week as a series of fronts move through the region. Showers and storms will be possible most days, but that comes with lower high temps in the 70s and 80s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.