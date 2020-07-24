Hot with a chance for late-day showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No surprises in the forecast on Friday. It’ll be another hot day with afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Saturday will be another stormy day before a slight dip in storm chances on Sunday.
A building ridge of high pressure to our west will support a return to above normal temperatures early next week.
The beginning of next week will stay less stormy until a cold front approaches late next week.
Happy Friday!
Friday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72
Saturday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!