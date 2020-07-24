Hot with a chance for late-day showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No surprises in the forecast on Friday. It’ll be another hot day with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Saturday will be another stormy day before a slight dip in storm chances on Sunday.

A building ridge of high pressure to our west will support a return to above normal temperatures early next week.

The beginning of next week will stay less stormy until a cold front approaches late next week.

Happy Friday!    

Friday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72

Saturday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

