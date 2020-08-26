Hot, sunny summer weather makes its return; Laura closes in on landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time in nearly two weeks, we will have a hot and sunny day on our hands Wednesday.

Highs will reach the 90s and the humidity won’t be terribly bad either. The pattern will stay mostly dry and hot for the rest of the workweek with 90-degree highs expected into Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE, LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

By Saturday, the remnant low of Laura will be in the area which will put storms back in the FOX 46 viewing area.

The rain will clear out by Sunday and the weather looks great to end out the weekend.

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecasted to make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 3 hurricane in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Make sure to stay with FOX 46 News for the latest updates.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; 10% shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 74

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: