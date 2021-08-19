Hot, summer weather returns to Charlotte Thursday, fueling a few afternoon storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The dog days of summer are back with the heat and humidity in full force over the next several days. Highs will top out in the lower 90s this afternoon but the heat index will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm may be possible this afternoon, but most places will remain quiet.

Tropical Storm Henri pass by to our east offshore on Friday causing rough surf along the coast. We will not feel much impact from this storm, but a bit of moisture may be tossed our direction leading to a few showers and storms.

Hurricane Grace will continue to head west across the Yucatan peninsula today before moving back into the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually, Grace will push into Mexico before quickly weakening. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News!

The weekend will remain hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower could pop up this weekend, but most of the time will be dry.

Thursday: Partly sunny, Shower/storm. Hi: 92

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 73

Friday: Clouds and sun, Shower/storm. Hi: 88