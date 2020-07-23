Hot, stormy weather pattern continues Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday wasn’t as hot and stormy as it’s been lately. On Thursday lower high temperatures will continue but the stormy pattern will resume.

Expect a 60 percent chance for storms across The Piedmont with a marginal risk for severe storms.

These storms will likely produce gusty winds, a lot of lightning, and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.

Friday and Saturday look similar. Storm chances go down on Sunday but a building ridge to our west will likely support a return to above normal temperatures Sunday and into early next week.

Keep your air conditioner in good working order!

Thursday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 73

Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70