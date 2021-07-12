Hot, humid weather to continue with chances of spotty storms this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a classic summer pattern. Bermuda high pressure offshore will continue to pump in the heat and humidity all week, which could lead to spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

After mostly dry mornings with temperatures around 70, highs will end up in the upper 80s to low 90s the next several afternoons.

The heat and humidity will help fuel the development of storms each afternoon. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly where the storms will pop up in a summertime pattern– it’s possible anywhere!





Keep the umbrella in the car, just in case! The severe threat remains low, but not zero. Any storm may get stronger at any time, producing damaging wind gusts and/or hail. Stay weather aware!

Tonight: Lingering shower, thunder. Partly cloudy. Low 71. Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Sct’d PM showers and storms. High 90.