Hot, humid Thursday; scattered afternoon storms likely

The hot and humid weather will continue today with some storm chances possible into this afternoon.

Most of the unsettled weather will stay in the mountains today but a few isolated storms could make it into the piedmont.

Shower and storm chances will increase tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. The front may stall near the southern part of the area for the latter half of the weekend into early next week.

This will keep isolated scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

The remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal could potentially move into our area by Wednesday making for a soggy forecast into midweek next week.

Today: Partly sunny. 20% storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 40% storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 69