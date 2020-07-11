Hot, humid conditions continue

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It will be a steamy weekend with humid conditions and highs topping out in the low to mid-90s. We will have plenty of sunshine this weekend with a UV index of 11, so make sure to wear your sunscreen.

A shower or thunderstorm could pop up by the end of the weekend, but it’s a slight chance and most of the time will be dry.

Better chances for rain will come of Monday as a front swings through the region.

Get ready, the heat and humidity will stick around for the next 7 days!! Stay cool!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 70

Sunday: Plenty of sun; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 94

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral