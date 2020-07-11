Hot, humid conditions continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It will be a steamy weekend with humid conditions and highs topping out in the low to mid-90s. We will have plenty of sunshine this weekend with a UV index of 11, so make sure to wear your sunscreen.

A shower or thunderstorm could pop up by the end of the weekend, but it’s a slight chance and most of the time will be dry.

Better chances for rain will come of Monday as a front swings through the region.

Get ready, the heat and humidity will stick around for the next 7 days!! Stay cool!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 70

Sunday: Plenty of sun; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 94

