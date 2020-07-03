Hot holiday weekend with low storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It will be another day of quiet, sunny and less humid weather before more summer-like conditions move back into the area.

A stalled weak frontal boundary will remain south of the area to allow for drier air to filter in through the 4th.

Afternoon showers and storms will mainly stay confined to the higher elevations through the weekend.

Low pressure is forecast to bring tropical moisture to the southeast during the first half of next week. As a result, we can expect widespread showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

Today: 10% pm storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 71

Tomorrow: 20% pm storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 72

Sunday: 50% storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 71

