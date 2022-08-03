CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The hot and steamy pattern continues for another day Thursday, including the chance of more spotty storms.

High temps will reach the low and mid-90s Thursday, and after plenty of dry time in the morning, you’ll have to stay weather aware in the afternoon as storms may pop up in a few neighborhoods.





Friday will be almost a repeat, but with the best chance of storms in the mountains and foothills. This weekend remains unsettled, with daily chances of mainly afternoon and evening storms.

Tonight: Showers/storms end. Partly cloudy. Low 73.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Spotty PM storms. High 93.