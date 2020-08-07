Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Friday

The severe threat is low, but any storm this afternoon could contain heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another round of afternoon showers and storms will roll through the area Friday. The severe threat is low for today, but any storm this afternoon could contain heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

Make sure to be weather aware! Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with humid conditions and highs in the lower 90s.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this weekend, but the activity will be isolated and most of the time should remain dry.

Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 92