Hot and humid with potential for storms later Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday is a rinse and repeat kind of day! The hot and humid conditions will continue again with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s.

Most of us will still get plenty of dry time in the morning and early afternoon with partly sunny skies. By the late afternoon, some storms will start to develop bringing us heavy rain, damaging wind, and possible hail.

Rain chances will increase for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The extra cloud cover and rain will hold out temperatures back to a more seasonable level in the upper 80s. Rainfall totals could add up to around an inch or two over the next several days.

We are also watching the tropics as another system has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next few days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Tuesday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 93

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 72

Wednesday: Partly sunny; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 91