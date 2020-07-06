Hot and humid with passing afternoon storms Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will be another hot and humid day with afternoon showers and storms.

A low-pressure system developing near the central Gulf Coast will spread tropical moisture across the region through the first half of the work week.

The low will exit off the Carolina Coast by early Wednesday, and a more typical summertime pattern will return for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.

Today: 30% pm storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 40% pm storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 70

Wednesday: 60% storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 71

