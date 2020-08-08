Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies this weekend

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this weekend, but the activity will be isolated and most of the time should remain dry. There is a low risk of strong storms, but you will still want to keep an eye out for heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

The steamy conditions stick around into the work week with highs topping out in the middle 90s. However, the humid conditions will cause it to feel like the middle and upper 90s. Try to stay cool!

Saturday: Mostly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 20@ shower/storm. Hi: 92

