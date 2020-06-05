Hot and humid with afternoon showers possible Friday

Friday will be hot and humid with better chances for showers and storms across the piedmont this afternoon.

There is a 40% chance storms will move off the mountains and into the low country today and a few of the storms could become strong to severe.

As a front moves into the area Saturday storm activity will decrease as drier air filters into the region.

There will still be a chance for storms Saturday afternoon but Sunday looks to stay dry. Increasing easterly flow off of the Atlantic Ocean may bring a return to shower activity and cooler conditions sometime early next week.

Moisture from the remnant of Tropical Depression Cristobal will likely bring rain into the area by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Today: Partly sunny. 40% storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 30% storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hi: 86 Lo: 67