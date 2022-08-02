CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a toasty Tuesday as temperatures got back into the low and mid-90s. Hot and humid, and that pattern won’t change until the weekend!

A few isolated storms bubbled up with the heating of the day, mainly in the mountains and foothills.

Looking ahead into Wednesday, the storms will again be few and far between, but a couple of storms can’t be ruled out closer to the Charlotte area, too.

Keep this in mind if you’re heading out to the Charlotte FC match at 7 p.m.! Higher rain chances develop for the weekend as another front approaches.





This will drop high temps just a bit, back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Isolated t’storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 71.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Few PM storms possible. High 95.