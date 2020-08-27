Hot and humid weather prevails at home; Laura batters Gulf Coast

Thursday will be another hot day with highs back in the 90s. Humidity will be a touch higher as well making for potential triple-digit heat index values.

Friday will be similar with slightly higher chances for afternoon showers and storms.

By Saturday the remnant low of Laura will be near the region, bringing a 40% chance for storms in the FOX 46 viewing area. There is a slight chance for severe weather with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats.

By Sunday the rain will clear out and the weather looks great to end out the weekend. It will be sunny with highs in the 80s under mostly clear skies.

Speaking of Hurricane Laura, it will continue to weaken as it moves further and further inland. It will likely stay a hurricane as far north as Little Rock, Arkansas before eventually weakening to a remnant low.

The core of the low will likely stay to the north of Charlotte on Saturday which will make for a glancing blow of rain and wind across our viewing area. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Today: Partly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: Partly sunny; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 75