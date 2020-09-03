Hot and humid weather back again Thursday; seasonal temps return for weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday looks to be another hot and humid day for the FOX 46 viewing area.

Sunny skies will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s with near triple-digit heat index values expected during the afternoon hours.

More heat is expected tomorrow but a fairly dry cold front will swing through and change the pattern going forward. The front will bring a slim 10% chance for scattered showers but it will also bring in some true Canadian air.

Temperatures behind the front will drop to seasonal levels in the mid to upper 80s with much lower humidity.

Shower chances will increase a bit heading into midweek but overall no major bouts of rain are heading into the FOX 46 viewing area over the next seven days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Today: Sunny and hot. Hi: 94 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 92 Lo: 69

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: