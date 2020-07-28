Hot and humid Tuesday, scattered showers and storms possible

We will continue our streak of 90 degree weather with an expected high temperature of 95 today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It will be hot and humid with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Big surprise right?

We will continue our streak of 90-degree weather with an expected high temperature of 95 Tuesday.

This stagnant pattern will result in typical midsummer weather over the next few days. A developing upper trough and cold front are expected to enhance chances for late-day showers and storms from midweek through the start of the weekend.

The increase in the rain will slightly decrease temperatures. By Sunday temperatures will go back up and rain chances go down.

Overall, more of the same weather will continue heading into next week.

Tuesday: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 74

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 73