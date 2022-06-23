(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An approaching cold front combined with heat and higher humidity to create some scattered strong storms Thursday afternoon.

It was needed rain for many neighborhoods, as the drought has become worse in the Foothills and Piedmont. Many areas are considered ‘abnormally dry,’ but there’s a small footprint of moderate drought now in place over the Lake Norman area into Rowan County.

Hot and humid weather continues into the weekend, with only small chances of pop-up showers or storms. Don’t count too much on rain for the next few days. However, another front early next week may bring a better opportunity for some wet weather, along with cooler temps in the low 80s.

Tonight: Lingering clouds, shower. Low 70.

Lingering clouds, shower. Low 70. Friday: Clouds & sun. Few showers/t’storm possible. High 89.