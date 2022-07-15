CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish off the work week with another hot and humid day and a chance of afternoon storms.

Overnight showers have tapered off and made way for partly cloudy skies as temperatures hover in the low 70s and upper 60s. Mountain counties have even dipped into the upper 50s on some spots!

We’ll be looking at a near normal July afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs making a run for near 90 degrees. We won’t quite reach 90 with Charlotte and surrounding areas peaking near 89 degrees.

Winds out of the south will enhance our moisture profile and usher in the chance for an afternoon shower or storm. These storms will likely be short-lived and taper off before the Garth Brooks Concert at Bank of America Stadium at 7 PM.







The weekend will start off in the upper 80s and end near 90 degrees with afternoon showers & storms sticking around. Overnight lows will be near normal in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Storms chances ramp up early next week with a cold front approaching on Monday. Look to see the mid-90s return to the Queen City by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.