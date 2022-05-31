(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Hot high pressure remains over our area until Thursday, when a cold front is set to move in. Until then, temperatures will reach the low and mid 90s under lots of sun. Take it easy and stay hydrated! Not much hope for cooling rain, either.

Even as the front comes in late Thursday, the rain won’t fall everywhere. The best chance is in the mountains and foothills, where some storms could bring strong wind gusts. Much of the activity looks to fall apart by the time the front reaches the Charlotte area and east.

The front will sweep out some of the heat— and the humidity, too. It will feel a little more comfortable this weekend. As for next week, we’ll be watching tropical low pressure swinging up from the southwest, which could enhance rain chances a bit for us through next Wednesday. Stay tuned!