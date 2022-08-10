CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — One more day of heat before we get the relief!

Wednesday continues our trend of warm and muggy mornings with patchy fog developing. Skies will be mostly clear early before patchy clouds roll in.

Today will be hot and humid with highs making a run for the low 90s yet again. Look to see winds out of the west southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour with high pressure still influencing the forecast.

Showers and storms will once again plague the afternoon and evening bringing the potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds. We’ll see the wet weather taper off overnight as a cold front approaches the Carolinas.

Thursday will provide some relief from the heat with highs peaking in the upper 80s! This will be just about two degrees shy of the normal high of 89 degrees for this time of year.

Thursday will see another round of showers and storms throughout the day as the cold front crosses the Queen City. Showers will taper off as Fan Fest kicks off at Bank of America Stadium Thursday evening.

80s will stick around heading into the weekend with drier conditions settling in. After a gorgeous weekend, we can see storm chances return early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot with Afternoon Storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71.