Hoping for rain? There will be plenty before holiday weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure is keeping us in a warm and humid air mass early this week, with only a few spotty showers and storms.

It’s more of the same for Wednesday! Most of us stay dry with only a small chance of rain. If you’re hoping for more rain, there is good news. A cold front moving in by Friday will bring more numerous showers and storms. 1-2 inches may fall, with isolated higher totals.





The best chance of rain is Friday, although by Thursday night we could see more of the showers and storms as well. What was once looking like an unsettled, possibly stormy-at-times holiday weekend, is now looking drier! Less humid, too!

The cold front looks to move far enough to the south and east to keep us on the dry side. High temps will be in the mid-80s, so not terribly hot!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Stray shower possible. Low 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers, t’storm. High 92.